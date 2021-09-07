Ben & Jerry's' Israel flap leads Arizona treasurer's office to divest assets

Arizona's Unilever holdings in the form of bonds and commercial paper — $143 million as of the end of June — have already been reduced to $50 million "and will be zero by Sept. 21 after our last investment in Unilever matures," Yee said.

In essence, the law says the state may not invest money with any company that boycotts Israel. That can mean not buying stock in those companies.

In this case, however, Arizona has no stock in Unilever. What the treasurer's office has purchased are bonds — and/or other forms of lending, from which the state can earn interest payments — from Unilever. That is what is being sold off.

Nothing in the law affects the ability of Unilever or any other company that boycotts Israel to sell their products in the state.

Overall, the treasurer's office manages about $26 billion in assets.

The 2016 state law was in direct response to what has become known as the BDS Movement — boycott, divest, sanction — designed to pressure Israel to withdraw from the territories it seized after the 1967 war and continues to occupy. David Gowan, who was a Republican state representative from Sierra Vista in 2016, called the BDS Movement "anti Semitic.''