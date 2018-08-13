What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Maureen St. Pierre.
Nominated by: Katie Kevershan and Amy Collinsworth.
Why: St. Pierre is a longtime volunteer for numerous organizations in Tucson. She donates her time weekly to Ben’s Bells as a volunteer, as well as to the Daughters of the American Revolution, Dress a Girl, Diamond Children’s Medical Center, Martha’s Meals, the Care and Justice Committee and St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church. She spends her days doing everything from filling backpacks for locals in need to cuddling babies who are not yet ready to leave the hospital. St. Pierre’s volunteerism is matched only by her sincere devotion to each project she is a part of, wrote the nominators. “That is what makes Maureen so special, she approaches volunteering not as a service, but as an opportunity. This mentality is evident in her reliability, tenacity and infectious joy while volunteering,” they wrote in their nomination letter.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more information.