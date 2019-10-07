Bellee Emily Giedraitis, left, and nominator Maria Bardach.

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”

Last week’s recipients: Emily Giedraitis

Nominated by: Maria Bardach

Why: For her dedication to kindness and helping animals. Bardach wrote that Emily decided she would use her talent to make a difference in the lives of shelter animals and those who work with them. She began creating T-shirts that she sells on a website called Emily’s Art World — emilysartworld.com/our-goal — where she “strives to spread the act of kindness through art.” She takes all her profits and donates them to local shelters. Last month for her 18th birthday she requested money in order to donate to Hermitage Cat Shelter, Bardach wrote. Last week she delivered her $411 gift to the shelter. “Her love for animals is simply an extension of the kind young woman she is,” Bardach wrote. Emily understands that some people struggle and may not feel included. She joyfully includes her peers and is quick to pay a compliment or share a kind word. She makes the shyest peer feel welcome. “Her warm smile and love for all make Emily one of the kindest people I know,” Bardach wrote.

More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more info.

