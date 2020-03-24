Ben's Bells: Tucson woman is 'belled' for collecting, donating stuffed animals to comfort elderly, children

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Barbara Every Banks
Nominated by: E. Reid Gilbert
Why: For giving out stuffed toys to those in need. Gilbert said in the nomination letter that Banks has become known as the “Comfort Lady,” as she has been donating stuffed toys to shut-ins and children for comfort and for help in going to sleep. She has given hundreds of toys, so far, in a number of different communities. “They really work in helping lonely people shake the blues as well as go to sleep,” Gilbert wrote. Banks collects toys through garage sales and then donates them, Gilbert wrote.
For more information and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more information.
