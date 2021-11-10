 Skip to main content
Ben's Bells: Alexa Robinson

Ben's Bells: Alexa Robinson

Alexa Robinson and Nora Adkins

 Courtesy of Ben's Bells

Alexa Robinson was nominated by Nora Adkins, who said:

Alexa is a student in my fifth-grade class at Desert Willow Elementary School. She genuinely cares about others. I've witnessed her going out of her way to seek out the new kid sitting alone at recess and invite them to come play with her and her friends. One day for a science lesson, Alexa chose the new, shy student to be her partner instead of one of her many friends in class. Alexa cares about everyone. She works hard in class and is always willing to help out. She even brought in "You can do it!" notes and passed them out before benchmark tests. I'm so lucky to have her in my class this year.

If you know someone who inspires kindness within the Greater Tucson, Phoenix, or Connecticut community, nominate them for a Ben's Bell! bensbells.org/forms/nominate-a-bellee

