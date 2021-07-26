Ben's Bells: Bob Gay

Why: For his service to the community as owner of Bob’s Bug Barn. Bob owns and operates a small car repair shop specializing in repair and restorations of all variations of vintage Volkswagens. “The point is Bob is more than a mechanic and business owner; he is one of the most decent men of good spirt that I have ever known,” Wood wrote in his nomination letter. Gay has helped numerous people with vehicle repairs without charging them, Wood wrote. These include a woman who needed her VW bus fixed because she uses it to do odd jobs to supplement her Social Security. He helped an elderly couple maintain their vehicle, and when the husband died, he got the vehicle ready for sale. “He did this out of the kindness of his heart at no cost,” Wood wrote. Gay has a trailer on his work property and sometimes allows people who are “having a hard time” live there, Wood wrote. “Granted he ‘fixes cars’ but more importantly he helps fix people’s lives,” Wood wrote.