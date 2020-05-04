Ben's Bells: Hairdresser gets 'belled' for giving haircuts to the homeless
Ben’s Bells

Ben's Bells: Hairdresser gets 'belled' for giving haircuts to the homeless

Juan Carlos Montes de Oca was nominated for giving free haircuts to the homeless population of Tucson.

 Courtesy Juan Carlos Montes de Oca

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”

Last week’s recipient: Juan Carlos Montes de Oca

Nominated by: Anonymous

Why: Juan Carlos, of Juanito Hair, gives free haircuts and makeovers to the homeless population of Tucson as well as homeless veterans in the community. “I just think what he does is amazing,” the nominator — a homeless veteran — wrote.

For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.

