Ben's Bells: Hairdresser gets 'belled' for giving haircuts to the homeless

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Juan Carlos Montes de Oca
Nominated by: Anonymous
Why: Juan Carlos, of Juanito Hair, gives free haircuts and makeovers to the homeless population of Tucson as well as homeless veterans in the community. “I just think what he does is amazing,” the nominator — a homeless veteran — wrote.
For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.