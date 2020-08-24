Ben's Bells recipient has made more than 2,400 masks for community

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Amy Kidd
Nominated by: Lynn Bultman
Why: For making masks for the community. In March, Amy decided to start making masks and giving them away to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. She has made over 2,400 cloth masks for friends, family, neighbors, co-workers, nonprofit organizations, people on the Facebook page Tucson Helps Out, and lots of others who heard that she was making masks for free, Bultman wrote in her nomination letter. She purchased most of the supplies herself, used lots of great fabric designs, and had some challenges finding elastic for a while. Amy spent many days and nights sewing like crazy to get as many done as she could to fill orders. The only thing she charged for was shipping if people were unable to pick up their masks. She had some help from her husband, some co-workers, and her two children, ages 4 and 8. She has posted a mask-making video on Facebook, and recently a very cute video of her kids doing a science experiment — wearing three different kinds of masks and attempting to blow out candles, Bultman wrote.
For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.
