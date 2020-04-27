Ben's Bells: Restaurant owners 'belled' for helping employees get through pandemic

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person/s who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Jake and Erica Muñoz
Nominated by: Margaret Bly
Why: For their contribution to the community through Seis Kitchen. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, these local restaurant owners have made food boxes available to each of their employees at both locations of Seis Kitchen. Each Friday, employees have the option of taking home — at zero cost to them — milk, tortillas, beans, onions, rice, potatoes, eggs and uncooked pork, Bly wrote in her nomination letter. “Jake and Erica continue to provide work hours to each employee as best they can, allowing them to continue earning a living wage,” Bly wrote. “Jake and Erica represent all that is right in Tucson, and in America.”
For more information: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.
