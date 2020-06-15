Ben's Bells: Woman donates kidney in effort to help sister receive one
Ben's Bells: Woman donates kidney in effort to help sister receive one

Bellee Laura Tick donated a kidney through the Paired Kidney Donation Program as a way for her sister to receive a kidney through the program.

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”

Last week’s recipient: Laura Tick

Nominated by: Nancy C. Jacques

Why: For her participation in the Paired Kidney Donation Program. Laura’s sister needed a kidney, but they were different blood types so Laura offered to donate to another person in need. Thus the “chain” began where the Mayo Clinic team finds pairs for possible donations. Some people give a kidney to a person they don’t know, and others give so a friend or family member can receive, Jacques wrote in her nomination letter. Laura’s sister received a kidney from another person prior to Laura’s donation in early February. Laura then gave her kidney Feb. 18. “We want others to know of her courage, and of the Paired Kidney Donation Program,” Jacques wrote.

For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.

