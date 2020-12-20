Benson remodeler found guilty of contracting without a license

A remodeler in Benson was found guilty in two separate criminal cases of contracting without a license, according to the Arizona Registrar of Contractors.
Scott Alan King Sr., 61, was found guilty of the Class 1 misdemeanors in Benson Justice Court on Dec. 15.
The ROC’s investigations found King contracted for one price but the jobs eventually became more expensive, costing the homeowner more money for more materials. King’s work also had to be repaired, the agency said.
In October 2019, King contracted to add a room to a Benson home for $3,666. In the end, King was paid $4,066 for the job and the homeowner spent an additional $1,194 in materials.
In February 2020, the homeowner filed a complaint with the ROC after King failed to fix a leak in the newly constructed room that eventually caused mold to grow.
In May 2019, the ROC said King contract to remodel a manufactured home in Benson that he sold to a city of Maricopa resident. The home required extensive repairs to the plumbing, floors, windows, porch stairs and more. King represented himself as a licensed contractor and claimed he could do all the repairs, the ROC said.
King was given $5,000 as part of the home sale to make the repairs. However, the project got bigger and additional items were needed. A large portion of the work still remained incomplete after King accepted $18,017 in payments and $14,097 for materials from the homeowner. Additionally, some of the completed work was of poor quality and needed to be redone, the agency said.
The homeowner filed a complaint with the ROC in August 2019, after King abandoned the job, the agency said.
Restitution hearings for both cases are scheduled for January in the Benson Justice Court.
Property owners should always check the license before hiring a contractor at www.roc.az.gov.
