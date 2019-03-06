A Benson resident suffered non life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning after exchanging gunfire with special agents from Homeland Security Investigations.
While serving a federal search warrant at a Benson residence, HSI special agents discharged their firearms in response to gunfire from the suspect, according to a statement from HSI spokeswoman Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe.
The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital. No other injuries were reported. The Benson Police Department is leading the investigation, Pitts O'Keefe said.
Per agency protocol, the Office of Professional Responsibility at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the parent agency of HSI, is reviewing the incident.
The search warrant was related to an investigation of child pornography, Pitts O'Keefe said when asked about the investigation.