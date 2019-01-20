Scams, prevention tips; reports to FTC

Information about scams and tips to prevent being defrauded are listed on the National Council on Aging website at www.ncoa.org, click on "economic security" and then the "money management" link.

The council says the top 10 scams defrauding seniors involve:

Medicare/health insurance

Counterfeit prescription drugs

Funeral and cemetery

Fraudulent anti-aging products

Telemarketing

Internet fraud

Investment schemes

Homeowner/reverse mortgage

Sweepstakes and lottery

Grandparent scam

Tips to prevent scams, says the council, are:

Be aware that you are at risk from strangers, and those closest to you.

Don't isolate yourself, rather stay involved.

Never buy from solicitors, and ask for information in writing.

Shred receipts with your credit card number.

Sign up for the "Do Not Call" list and take yourself off multiple mailing lists.

Use direct deposit for benefit checks to prevent checks from being stolen from the mailbox.

Never give your credit card, banking, Social Security, Medicare or other personal information over the phone unless you initiated the call.

Be skeptical of all unsolicited offers and thoroughly do your research.

The Federal Trade Commission recommends victims of fraud or abuse file a complaint at www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov

(Note: The site is currently unavailable because of the partial government shutdown)