Phone scammers posing as Tucson Electric Power workers are working overtime in the city this week, the utility said.
TEP issued a warning to customers Thursday following a huge spike in complaint calls from the public.
The utility normally gets five to 10 complaints a day about phone scammers, but received more than 100 in a single day Wednesday, a TEP news release said.
Complainants said they were contacted by “someone who claimed to be a TEP employee and threatened to disconnect their electric service unless they made immediate payments,” the news release said.
That’s not how the utility operates, it said.
“TEP only contacts customers by phone with automated bill payment reminders as a courtesy, and never demands immediate payment.”
Customers who get such calls are advised to hang up and contact TEP to report it at 623-7711.