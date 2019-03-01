If you go

Literacy Connects is one of the beneficiaries of the two-day Tucson Festival of Books, which wraps up Sunday, March 3.

The free festival runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the University of Arizona campus. Most tents and booths are on the mall, but many presentations are in classrooms and the Student Union.

For more information, go to tucsonfestivalofbooks.org.