Bicycle Inter-Community Art & Salvage, the nonprofit also known as BICAS, is holding its 24th annual BICAS art auction in early December, and is currently looking for artists to participate.
The bike center, located at 2001 N. Seventh Ave., has issued a call to artists on its Facebook page. It’s asking for ready-to-display, bicycle-themed art of any medium, either made from bike parts or using cycling as the focus of the work.
The pieces will be put on display at the Steinfeld Warehouse, 101 W. Sixth St., Dec. 6-7.
BICAS will hold a preview party for the auction on Dec. 6, from 6 to 10 p.m. It will hold the silent auction on Dec. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m.
The Dec. 7 event will feature live music, a crafting corner for children, food vendors and beer and wine provided by Dragoon Brewing and the Owls Club.
Proceeds go toward BICAS and its mission of giving all members of the community access to bicycle transportation and cycling repair skills.
Auction attendees must register for a bidding number, either at the event or here.
Visit bicas.org for more information.