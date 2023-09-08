A bicyclist was killed Friday in a collision with an SUV on East River Road, the Pima County Sheriff's Department says.

The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. at the intersection of River and North Via Entrada.

Investigators say the SUV was westbound on River and the bicyclist was crossing River, heading north towards Via Entrada, when he was struck by the vehicle.

The bicyclist, 74-year-old Christopher Myers, died at the scene, the sheriff's department said.

The SUV driver was not injured.

The investigation into the crash continues, the department said in a news release.