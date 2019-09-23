A man has died a week after being struck by a SUV while riding his bike in midtown Tucson, police say.
On Sept. 16, Rene Navarro Jr., 25, was left seriously injured after the crash involving a 2013 Jeep Patriot near North Estrella Avenue and East Grant Road, east of North Stone Avenue, around 4 p.m.
Detectives determined Navarro was northbound on Estrella at a "westward angle" attempting to cross Grant when the westbound SUV hit him, a Tucson police news release said.
The High Intensity Activated Crosswalk was not activated due to Navarro being west of its location, police said, adding that the traffic signals were green for east and westbound traffic.
"There was no indication that Navarro was wearing a helmet," the news release said.
A DUI officer determined the driver of the Jeep, who remained at the scene, was not impaired when the collision occurred.
No charges or citations have been issued as of Monday afternoon.
Anyone with additional information about the collision is asked to call 88-CRIME.