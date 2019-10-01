A bicyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle east of Broadway Boulevard and South Kolb Road Tuesday afternoon, police say.
Tucson police officers shut down westbound Broadway between South Pantano and Kolb roads due to the collision at 12:40 p.m. The road was reopened around 5 p.m.
The driver remained on scene, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.
🚨🚧TRAFFIC ALERT CORRECTION🚧🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) October 1, 2019
Westbound traffic on Broadway Blvd is shutdown between Kolb and Pantano for a collision investigation. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/XNY1vTJ88R