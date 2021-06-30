Bicyclist dies after crash on Tucson's south side

A bicyclist who Tucson police say cut in front of traffic has died from his injures.

Peter D. Olguin, 43, was riding north on South 12th Avenue about 1:30 p.m. Monday when he "abruptly cut across northbound lanes of traffic," Tucson police said Wednesday in a news release Wednesday.

The driver of a northbound 2018 Ford F-150 was unable to avoid colliding with the bicyclist, police say.

Police say they learned on Tuesday that Olguin had died at a hospital from his injuries.

The driver was not cited, but police say the incident is still being investigated.

The crash marks the third bicycle fatality in the city this year, Tucson police say.