 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bicyclist dies after crash on Tucson's south side
editor's pick top story

Bicyclist dies after crash on Tucson's south side

  • Updated
Code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A bicyclist who Tucson police say cut in front of traffic has died from his injures.

Peter D. Olguin, 43, was riding north on South 12th Avenue about 1:30 p.m. Monday when he "abruptly cut across northbound lanes of traffic," Tucson police said Wednesday in a news release Wednesday.

The driver of a northbound 2018 Ford F-150 was unable to avoid colliding with the bicyclist, police say.

Police say they learned on Tuesday that Olguin had died at a hospital from his injuries.

The driver was not cited, but police say the incident is still being investigated.

The crash marks the third bicycle fatality in the city this year, Tucson police say.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cosby lawyer 'thrilled' at overturned conviction

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News