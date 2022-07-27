Bicyclist dies after striking truck on Tucson's east side

A bicyclist has died after he collided with a truck on Tucson’s east side Tuesday morning.

On July 26, Adam Boehme, 17, was riding his electric-powered bicycle westbound in the eastbound bicycle lane of East 22nd Street when he struck a blue 2018 Peterbilt 330 flatbed truck that was exiting a private drive on the south side of East 22nd Street, Tucson police said. Boehme was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Despite life-saving efforts, Boehme was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver immediately stopped after the collision and cooperated with the investigation.

The driver was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

Detectives said that riding the wrong way against traffic by Boehme is the major contributing factor in the crash.