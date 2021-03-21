 Skip to main content
Bicyclist dies in crash near Oro Valley
Bicyclist dies in crash near Oro Valley

A bicyclist died in a crash involving a truck north of Oro Valley Saturday, officials said.

A bicyclist died in a crash involving a truck north of Oro Valley Saturday, officials said. 

Around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a crash involving a pickup truck and a bicyclist on Mainsail Boulevard near Oracle Road in Catalina, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release Sunday. 

Chad Butler, 49, the bicyclist, was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said. 

Deputies say Butler was traveling westbound up a hill when the truck hit him from behind. 

The intersection was closed for several hours. The sheriff's department continues to investigate. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

