Bicyclist killed on Tucson's north side

A bicyclist was killed in a collision with a car on Tucson’s north side Saturday evening, police said.

The fatality was the city’s seventh bicycle-related death of the year.

According to Tucson police, officers were called to the area of North First Avenue and East Wetmore Road after 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a collision between a male bicyclist and a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE.

Tucson Fire was called to the scene and attempted life-saving measures on the bicyclist before he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are attempting to reach next of kin before releasing his name.

Police determined both the bicyclist and the Mercedes-Benz were traveling south on First Avenue in the median lane when the crash occurred. Investigators for TPD’s DUI unit interviewed the car’s driver, who remained on scene, and determined he was not impaired at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been issued. Improper lighting on the bike and not riding to the right of the roadway were listed as major contributing factors.