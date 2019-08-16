A lawsuit challenging the legality of Tucson's sanctuary city initiative was dismissed by a judge Friday, allowing city voters to decide the matter at the polls in November.
"The Court has determined that Plaintiffs' complaint fails as a matter of law," Pima County Superior Court Judge Douglas Metcalf wrote in his ruling.
The lawsuit, filed by Tucson residents Benny White, Ann Hollis and Mike Ebert, challenged signatures used to get the initiative on the ballot, whether people paid to gather signatures filled out forms correctly and that the minimum number of signatures required to get on the ballot — set by the city — is too low.
Officially, Tucson is an “immigrant-welcoming city” — a designation the City Council approved in 2012. But city officials stress they never declared Tucson a sanctuary city. Tucson has no policies or regulations that prohibit, or limit the enforcement of federal immigration laws.
Supporters of the initiative, Tucson Families Free & Together ballot initiative, say the initiative puts the force of law behind many guidelines already in place here that guide circumstances under which Tucson police can ask about immigration status.
The initiative would also add protections for some victims of crime and prohibit certain collaborations between city and federal agencies, among other measures.
There’s no universal definition of what makes a sanctuary city. The National Immigrant Legal Resource Center, based in San Francisco, describes it as a place that limits how local law enforcement cooperates with federal immigration officers.
If approved, Tucson would be the first city in the state to call itself a sanctuary city.