Biden budget would rule out border wall funding

Environmental advocates say parts of the wall block key wildlife corridors and construction has damaged important ecological areas and sites that are sacred to Native American tribes. Last month, advocates called on Biden to remove sections of the wall in key corridors across Southern Arizona.

But in a lawsuit filed earlier this week, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said canceling wall construction is cause for environmental concern due to the “dramatic increase” in migrants crossing the border and their impact on wilderness areas. Other proponents of the wall, including Gov. Doug Ducey, have also expressed concern about the Biden administration being “anti-wall” during the recent rise in migrants at the border.

The April 9 budget request was the latest indication that Biden plans to stop building the wall.

Last month, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told members of Congress he would not ask Biden to continue building the wall, saying border security should not “rely exclusively on physical barriers.”

Biden’s proposed border plan emphasizes advanced technology and security screenings as a way to reduce drug smuggling and illegal border crossings. The budget request includes billions of dollars to revamp the immigration system.