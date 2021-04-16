Biden budget would rule out border wall funding

The Biden administration does not intend to spend any more money on building the border wall, according to the White House’s recent budget request.
President Biden proposed spending $1.2 billion on border infrastructure, including investments in security technology and the “humane and efficient” treatment of migrants. But he did not include additional money to finish the 30-foot-tall steel wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
His budget explicitly ruled out “additional funding for border wall construction and proposes the cancellation of prior-year balances that are unobligated at the end of 2021,” according to the April 9 budget request for fiscal year 2022.
As a candidate, Biden said he would not build “another foot” of border wall during his administration. On his first day in office, he ordered a pause in wall construction and directed officials to conduct a 60-day evaluation of border wall projects and contracts.
By then, contractors had built more than 220 miles of the planned 245 miles of wall along Arizona’s southern border. Along the entire U.S.-Mexico border, the Trump administration built more than 450 miles of wall and planned to build a total of about 740 miles.
The 60-day evaluation period ended in March, but the administration has not revealed the results of the evaluation.
Environmental advocates say parts of the wall block key wildlife corridors and construction has damaged important ecological areas and sites that are sacred to Native American tribes. Last month, advocates called on Biden to remove sections of the wall in key corridors across Southern Arizona.
But in a lawsuit filed earlier this week, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said canceling wall construction is cause for environmental concern due to the “dramatic increase” in migrants crossing the border and their impact on wilderness areas. Other proponents of the wall, including Gov. Doug Ducey, have also expressed concern about the Biden administration being “anti-wall” during the recent rise in migrants at the border.
The April 9 budget request was the latest indication that Biden plans to stop building the wall.
Last month, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told members of Congress he would not ask Biden to continue building the wall, saying border security should not “rely exclusively on physical barriers.”
Biden’s proposed border plan emphasizes advanced technology and security screenings as a way to reduce drug smuggling and illegal border crossings. The budget request includes billions of dollars to revamp the immigration system.
Although Biden officials say they want to stop building the border wall, federal officials also continue legal efforts to seize land in Texas to make way for the wall. Last week, a federal judge granted the government’s request to confiscate land from one Texas family to build the wall. Similar lawsuits remain unresolved.
Photos of the U.S. – Mexico border fence
U.S. – Mexico border near Douglas, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Douglas, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Douglas, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Douglas, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Douglas, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Douglas, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Douglas, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Douglas, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Douglas, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Douglas, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Douglas, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Douglas, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Douglas, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Douglas, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Douglas, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Douglas, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Douglas, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Douglas, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Lochiel, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Lochiel, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Lochiel, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Lochiel, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Lochiel, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Lochiel, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Lochiel, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Lochiel, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Lochiel, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Lochiel, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Nogales, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Nogales, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Nogales, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Nogales, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Nogales, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Nogales, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Nogales, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Nogales, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Nogales, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Nogales, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Nogales, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Nogales, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Sasabe and Lukeville, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Sasabe and Lukeville, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Sasabe and Lukeville, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Sasabe and Lukeville, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Sasabe and Lukeville, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Sasabe and Lukeville, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Sasabe and Lukeville, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Sasabe and Lukeville, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Sasabe and Lukeville, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Sasabe and Lukeville, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Sasabe and Lukeville, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Sasabe and Lukeville, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Sasabe and Lukeville, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Sasabe and Lukeville, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Sasabe and Lukeville, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Sasabe and Lukeville, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near Sasabe and Lukeville, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near San Luis, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near San Luis, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near San Luis, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near San Luis, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near San Luis, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near San Luis, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near San Luis, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near San Luis, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near San Luis, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near San Luis, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near San Luis, Ariz.
U.S. – Mexico border near San Luis, Ariz.
Mandy Loader is a graduate student in journalism and an apprentice at the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her at starapprentice@tucson.com.