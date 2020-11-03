Biden says he's confident about winning Arizona, but state is too close to call

Former Vice President Joe Biden said in his speech late Tuesday night that he feels good about his chances in Arizona.
But Arizona remained too close to call in the presidential race:
The state by the numbers at shortly before midnight local time:
Electoral votes: 11
Precincts reporting so far: 80%
Joe Biden, D — 1,337,230 — 52.4%
Donald Trump, R, incumbent — 1,181,420 — 46.3%
Jo Jorgensen, Lib, — 33,338 — 1.3%
