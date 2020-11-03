 Skip to main content
Biden says he's confident about winning Arizona, but state is too close to call
top story

From the Election 2020: Here's what Southern Arizona races look like so far series
  • Updated

A polling place at Gideon Missionary Baptist Church, 3085 S. Campbell Ave., in Tucson on Nov. 3, 2020.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Former Vice President Joe Biden said in his speech late Tuesday night that he feels good about his chances in Arizona.

But Arizona remained too close to call in the presidential race:

The state by the numbers at shortly before midnight local time:

Electoral votes: 11

Precincts reporting so far: 80%

Joe Biden, D — 1,337,230 — 52.4%

Donald Trump, R, incumbent — 1,181,420 — 46.3%

Jo Jorgensen, Lib, — 33,338 — 1.3%

