If you go

Cirque El Rio to benefit the El Rio Health Cancer Treatment Fund

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.

Where: Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa, 3800 E. Sunrise Drive.

Cost: $200 per person; cocktail attire.

Festivities include cocktails; a performance by Cirque Roots featuring color, dancing, lights, movement, music and performance art; photo opportunities; dinner and a program followed by dancing to the Lucky Devils Band. All proceeds from the event will benefit the El Rio Health Cancer Treatment Fund to provide cancer treatment for qualified El Rio patients.

For tickets or more information, visit www.elrio.org/event/gala/ or call 205-4947.