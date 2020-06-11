Bighorn Fire burns 6,200 acres, forces evacuation in the Catalina Foothills

The 65-year-old woman, who declined to give her name, said she left her apartment complex on the east side of Oracle Road near Pusch Ridge at about 2 p.m. after she heard residents were being encouraged to evacuate. She planned to find a hotel for the night, but for the moment she was enjoying the shelter’s hospitality – and its air conditioning.

She wasn’t sure when she’d get to return home. “I don’t think I’m going to go back if they’re not recommending it,” she said. “It’s nerve-wracking when you can’t go to the place you’re most familiar with.”

Within a few hours of opening at about 10 a.m. Thursday, the shelter was already well-stocked with donations from local businesses and individuals, who dropped off items ranging from cases of bottled water to homemade masks.

A local Home Depot “brought a truckload,” said Doc Morgan, the shelter site manager for the Red Cross.

Though only one person had shown up so far, Morgan and company were ready for a much bigger crowd. He said they were told by authorities that 287 homes were under a mandatory evacuation order, and another 3,800 homes might have to be cleared out if the fire continued to spread.

Extra forces