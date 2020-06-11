Bighorn Fire forces Catalina Foothills residents to evacuate, danger zone extended

Residents have been ordered to evacuate as part of efforts to fight the Bighorn Fire, which has grown to 4,700 acres.

The Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Pima County Sheriff's Department issued the order shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday. Officials are going door-to-door in the northern part of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and First Avenue, north of Ina Road.

Less than two hours later, the Sheriff's Department also announced plans to extend what is considered the danger zone.

The area of southeast/east Oro Valley, including all areas east of Oracle Road from north of Magee to Catalina State Park, are now placed in the "set" stage. They will be alerted that there is "significant danger" in the area and should consider voluntarily relocating. The next phase would be "go" meaning evacuations are ordered.

The area of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and Sabino Canyon Road, North of Skyline Drive, is also in "set" mode.

In the existing evacuation zone, a wildfire back burn is being conducted to protect homes and property.

Residents are being told to immediately move south, away from the Catalina Mountains. A cooling shelter is available at Canyon del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley.