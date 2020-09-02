Bighorn Fire in Tucson: Some Mt. Lemmon recreation areas reopen

Some areas along Catalina Highway up to Mount Lemmon will open starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Forest Service officials said.

Most recreation areas between Tucson and Summerhaven were closed earlier this summer due to concerns about the potential for post-fire flooding and runoff issues.

The Coronado National Forest updated the safety closure Tuesday. The updated closure order will be in effect until November 1 or until it's rescinded, the forest service said.

People will be allowed to recreate in the newly opened areas but restrooms and trash service will not be available. Forest service officials ask that visitors clean up after themselves.

The following areas along the Catalina Highway are open again:

• Soldier Trail

• Baad Do’ag Trail and Vista

• AZ Trail East of Catalina Highway

• Molino Canyon Vista

• Molino Basin Day Use

• Gordon Hirabayashi Day Use