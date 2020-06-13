Bighorn Fire is displacing wildlife, but most can reach safely and re-establish elsewhere

Catalina Foothills homeowners weren’t the only ones being displaced by the Bighorn Fire.

A vast array of wildlife — songbirds, deer, sheep, mountain lions, rabbits, coatimundi and others — appear to be evacuating to safer ground as flames burn through their normal habitats in the Catalina Mountains, a state official said.

That raises the potential for increased interaction with good-hearted humans who may unintentionally cause them harm, said Mark Hart, a spokesman for the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the state agency in charge of protecting wildlife.

“Whatever you do, don’t feed them,” Hart said in an interview Friday.

If you feel bad because they seem thirsty, he said, only put out enough water to wet their whistles — about a pie tin’s worth at a time. Putting out larger amounts — say, a few gallons at a time — can attract crowds of large feeder animals that in turn can attract mountain lion predators, Hart said.

That already happened recently to one Tucson homeowner, though it wasn’t in relation to the fire, he said.

To report a displaced critter in your yard, call Arizona Game and Fish at (623) 236-7201. The state dispatch center is staffed around the clock.

Historically, most wildlife displaced by forest fires in the Santa Catalina Mountains, where the fire has burned more than 7,000 acres, were able to escape and eventually re-establish themselves near their previous homes, or in similar terrain, Hart said.

Anecdotally, that seems to be happening this time, he said.