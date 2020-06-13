Bighorn Fire keeps growing with windy day ahead

Strong winds to the southwest today will push the Bighorn Fire to the northeast, fire officials said this morning.

Today fire crews are focusing on the area north of the fire, hoping to keep the fire at bay, said Travis Mabrey of the Southwest Incident Management Team.

Movement towards Catalina State Park yesterday afternoon forced the evacuation of about 60 homes, but crews have been working hard to protect that area, Maybrey said.

"It was a good night for us in securing that piece," he said.

There was similar good news for the northern edge of Tucson's Catalina Foothills, where several upscale neighborhoods were evacuated on Wednesday but residents were allowed to return home late Friday afternoon.

"The good news is very little movement there" Maybrey said.

Still, crews are monitoring both areas heavily and the threat of the fire moving remains in both areas, he said.

Tucsonans will still see plenty of smoke today, and the fire will continue to grow with strong winds to the southwest that will push the fire to the northeast. Crews also will continue dropping fire retardant to slow the fire's progress.

While smoke is highly visible, the Oro Valley Police Department warns drivers that stopping on Oracle Road to view the fire is dangerous - both for drivers and for the fire equipment moving through the area.

Soaring temperatures Friday made the day a tough one for firefighters in full gear and packs, Maybrey said. Some suffered ill effects from the heat, but nothing serious, he said.