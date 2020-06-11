You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bighorn Fire map: Fire near Tucson threatening hundreds of homes

Bighorn Fire map: Fire near Tucson threatening hundreds of homes

The Bighorn Fire continued to grow Thursday, threatening approximately 850 homes around Oro Valley and the Catalina Foothills — a level of destruction that would constitute a major disaster, the federal government said.

So far it's burned 4,700 acres. Pan and zoom to find other wildfires and prescribed burns in the country.

Read the latest updates about the Bighorn Fire here.  

See photos: Bighorn Fire in Coronado National Forest near Tucson

Map Source: National Interagency Fire Center

 
 

Contact reporter Alex Devoid at adevoid@tucson.com or 573-4417. On Twitter: @DevoidAlex

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alex has been with the Star since June 2019. He previously wrote about the environment for the Arizona Republic and he's a graduate of the University of Arizona.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News