Bighorn Fire map: Fire near Tucson threatening hundreds of homes

The Bighorn Fire continued to grow Thursday, threatening approximately 850 homes around Oro Valley and the Catalina Foothills — a level of destruction that would constitute a major disaster, the federal government said.
So far it's burned 4,700 acres. Pan and zoom to find other wildfires and prescribed burns in the country.
Map Source: National Interagency Fire Center
