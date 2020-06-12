You are the owner of this article.
Bighorn Fire map: Track boundaries of the blaze near Tucson
Bighorn Fire map: Track boundaries of the blaze near Tucson

The Bighorn Fire has burned 10,367 acres and is only 10 percent contained. Use this map, updated regularly, to see fire and evacuation boundaries.

Pan and zoom to find other wildfires and prescribed burns in the country.

Read the latest updates about the Bighorn Fire here.  

See photos: Bighorn Fire in Coronado National Forest near Tucson

Map Source: National Interagency Fire Center

 
 

Contact reporter Alex Devoid at adevoid@tucson.com or 573-4417. On Twitter: @DevoidAlex

Reporter

Alex has been with the Star since June 2019. He previously wrote about the environment for the Arizona Republic and he's a graduate of the University of Arizona.

