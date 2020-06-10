Bighorn Fire moves toward Finger Rock on front range of Catalina Mountains

The Bighorn Fire moved into Pima Canyon, making an overnight run toward Finger Rock as crews will work Wednesday to stop it from coming down the canyon.

The fire has now burned 3,277 acres since it started on Friday, June 5, in the Pusch Ridge area of the Catalina Mountains.

Fire crews are facing a difficult fight against this blaze.

While fuels smolder within the perimeter on Wednesday morning, fire activity is expected to increase again today in the afternoon with temperatures expected to reach 100 degrees, according to a news release from the Coronado National Forest. The fire is expected to be highly visible on the front face of the range in the areas of Pima Canyon and Finger Rock.

Crews will continue to scout the area and build fire lines around the perimeter to stop its advance. Air operations will support ground crews as needed, focusing on the northeast edge of the fire where hot spots have been observed. Crews will try to construct a boundary around the fire to box it in.

"Rugged terrain, low humidity and ridge-top winds increase the complexity of this work," said forest officials in their morning update.

It remains about 10% contained, also the same as the previous day.