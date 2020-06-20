Bighorn Fire near Tucson: Expect to see more smoke and flames today

The Bighorn Fire, now at about 43,000 acres, continued to move down the Santa Catalinas overnight displaying an eerie show of flames and smoke for Tucsonans but without any increased danger to surrounding communities, officials said Saturday.
In Ventana Canyon, the blaze has moved to within three-quarters of a mile of the Coronado National Forest boundary, said Travis Mabery, of the Southwest Incident Management Team in a news conference Saturday morning updating progress in fighting the blaze sparked June 5 by lighting.
Crews have fire lines in place in terrain in the lower portions of the mountain that Mabery said will make fighting the fire easier.
Residents of Tucson's Catalina Foothills, the town of Oracle and the community of SaddleBrook will see more firefighting equipment along with aircraft throughout the day and into the night, he said.
Firefighters had "a good day" Friday fighting the fire on Mount Lemmon and around the community of Summerhaven, he said.
A series of controlled burns and fire lines are helping keep the area safe. A similar effort was going well near the communities of San Manuel and Oracle, Mabery said.
The firefighting effort and the movement of the blaze will likely make smoke and flames more visible today and this evening to people living on both sides of the Santa Catalinas, he said.
He said more crews have been requested to help fight the Bighorn Fire, mostly to relieve crews nearing the end of their 14-day deployments. They're required to be off for two days every 14 days, he said.
There are about 900 people currently assigned to the Bighorn Fire. It was about 21 percent contained as of Saturday morning.
On Friday, a top-tier management team assumed command of firefighters battling Arizona's largest current wildfire, which continued to grow in east-central Arizona as crews worked to protect previously evacuated rural communities, the Associated Press reported.
The multiagency team was assigned to the Bush Fire in the Tonto National Forest northeast of metro Phoenix because of the fire's complexity and because the team has more specialized and experienced personnel than the managers that were overseeing the effort, team spokesman Dee Hines said.
The fire's size was estimated at 236 square miles with containment around 7% of its perimeter as of early Friday .
Another large fire continued burning in the Kaibab National Forest north of the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona.
