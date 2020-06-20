Bighorn Fire near Tucson: Expect to see more smoke and flames today
editor's pick top story

Bighorn Fire near Tucson: Expect to see more smoke and flames today

  • Updated

Traffic on Sabino Canyon Road drives under the glow of he Bighorn Fire as it claims Ventana Canyon on the south slopes of the Santa Catalina Mountains, Tucson, Ariz., June 19, 2020.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Bighorn Fire, now at about 43,000 acres, continued to move down the Santa Catalinas overnight displaying an eerie show of flames and smoke for Tucsonans but without any increased danger to surrounding communities, officials said Saturday.

UPDATES: Bighorn Fire near Tucson, June 20: Here's what we know

In Ventana Canyon, the blaze has moved to within three-quarters of a mile of the Coronado National Forest boundary, said Travis Mabery, of the Southwest Incident Management Team in a news conference Saturday morning updating progress in fighting the blaze sparked June 5 by lighting.

Crews have fire lines in place in terrain in the lower portions of the mountain that Mabery said will make fighting the fire easier.

Residents of Tucson's Catalina Foothills, the town of Oracle and the community of SaddleBrook will see more firefighting equipment along with aircraft throughout the day and into the night, he said.

Firefighters had "a good day" Friday fighting the fire on Mount Lemmon and around the community of Summerhaven, he said.

A series of controlled burns and fire lines are helping keep the area safe. A similar effort was going well near the communities of San Manuel and Oracle, Mabery said.

The firefighting effort and the movement of the blaze will likely make smoke and flames more visible today and this evening to people living on both sides of the Santa Catalinas, he said.

He said more crews have been requested to help fight the Bighorn Fire, mostly to relieve crews nearing the end of their 14-day deployments. They're required to be off for two days every 14 days, he said.

There are about 900 people currently assigned to the Bighorn Fire. It was about 21 percent contained as of Saturday morning.

On Friday, a top-tier management team assumed command of firefighters battling Arizona's largest current wildfire, which continued to grow in east-central Arizona as crews worked to protect previously evacuated rural communities, the Associated Press reported.

The multiagency team was assigned to the Bush Fire in the Tonto National Forest northeast of metro Phoenix because of the fire's complexity and because the team has more specialized and experienced personnel than the managers that were overseeing the effort, team spokesman Dee Hines said.

The fire's size was estimated at 236 square miles with containment around 7% of its perimeter as of early Friday .

Another large fire continued burning in the Kaibab National Forest north of the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Towering flames from the Bighorn Fire sweep across a hillside around Mount Lemmon's Fire Department

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News