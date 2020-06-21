Bighorn Fire near Tucson: Part of wildfire sparking fiery night shows running out of fuel

While the portion of Tucson's Bighorn Fire that's moving along Ventana Canyon is getting the most attention from residents and onlookers from across the city, it's moving where firefighters want it to go.

That section of the wildfire is moving into desert terrain. There, the fire will have less vegetation to burn, face established fire lines and firefighters who will be on terrain that will make fighting the fire easier, said Travis Mabery, of the Southwest Incident Management Team, in a news briefing Sunday morning updating progress made fighting the blaze sparked June 5 by lighting.

"It kind of ran out of some fuels," Mabery said of that portion of the wildfire that has left a nightly glow of orange flames that can be seen across the city each night. "It got into that Sonoran desert ecosystem. It just doesn't have the ability to continue to back through there."

He said the same thing is happening in the Esperero Canyon area.

Wind could be a problem today for crews fighting the fire around Romero and Sabino canyons, Mabery said. While the fire could come down toward those areas and a windy day could be "a little bit of a disadvantage for us," Mabery said. However, he added that fire lines and fire retardant there should hold the fire back. There could be a lot of smoke visible in those areas today because back burning might be needed, he said.

Mabery said crews are "in front" of the fire along the Catalina Highway. "We feel the fire in that area that might want to come up is not a factor for us today."