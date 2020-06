Bighorn Fire near Tucson passes 7,000 acres, only 10 percent contained

The Bighorn Fire burning north of Tucson's foothills grew to 7,092 acres overnight, officials said this morning.

It's only 10 percent contained - a figure that is unlikely to grow much because firefighters can't get into the rocky terrain where the flames are burning, said Travis Mabrey of the Southwest Incident Management Team. Crews will continue dropping fire retardant - although the tankers used to drop it are in high demand as other wildfires start in the region.

"Retardant does not put out the fire, it's a stalling tactic," Mabrey said. The flames eat through the retardant unless fire crews can get into the area and cut fire lines to stop it.

The fire did not advance toward homes overnight, but that doesn't mean the structures are less at risk, Mabrey said.

"There's still a lot of heat up there," he said.

Evacuations will continue until officials are confident the risk has passed, he said. "We don't want to see folks out of their homes any more than they want to be out of their homes."

In addition to protecting homes, fire crews are focused on fighting the fire in a way that prevents future problems like runoff and flooding, Mabrey said.

Today, expect the fire to move to the northeast, Mabrey said. It is heading toward Romero Canyon but there's no way to know if it will reach it.