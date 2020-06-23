Bighorn Fire, now at 65,500 acres, has cost $20 million to fight

A new estimate put the size of the Bighorn Fire in the Catalina Mountains at 65,500 acres, officials said Tuesday.
The blaze, which began June 5 from lightning, is now about 33% contained, with new lines built along sections of the fire’s northeast perimeter.
Nearly 1,000 people are assigned to the fire, which has cost nearly $20 million so far to fight, officials said.
Crews again were protecting structures on Mount Lemmon, the village of Summerhaven and Willow Canyon.
Crews were also monitoring the fire’s spread in the Ventana and Esperero canyons. The fire on Monday moved into Lemmon Canyon, creating smoke visible from Tucson, as winds pushed the fire back toward the Wilderness of Rocks, officials said Tuesday morning.
Containment lines built south of the community of Oracle appear to be holding back the fire. Smoke from the fire will again be an issue in the Tucson valley floor on Wednesday.
Bush Fire
Meanwhile, firefighters have now encircled three-fifths of a major fire northeast of metro Phoenix and the progress in containing the fire has allowed authorities to lift evacuation notices and to reopen previously closed highways, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.
The Gila County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the lifting of evacuation notices for Tonto Basin and several other previously evacuated communities and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday said Sunflower and Apache Lake residents also could return home.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said previously closed parts of Arizona Routes 87, 88 and 188 had been reopened.
The 295-square-mile fire was contained around 61% of its perimeter as of Tuesday, the interagency team managing the fire said.
Nearly 600 firefighters and other personnel were assigned to the fire.
It started June 13 due to a vehicle fire northeast of Mesa.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
