Bighorn Fire: Questions raised about effectiveness of flame retardant used against wildfires

There is environmental concern over the impact of the retardant on water and fish, although firefighters here say they do all they can to keep it out of the mountain range’s waterways. Invasive species possibly coming into the forest due to retardant dropping is also a concern.

Darrell Klesch, a longtime Oracle resident, said he’s happy the retardant was used after seeing it repeatedly stop the Bighorn Fire when dropped in the neighboring Catalina area where he regularly watched the fire in the past week.

“I can see the fire stop right at the line where it’s been laid down. It doesn’t jump there,” said Klesch. “The retardant is working reasonably well.”

Costs, benefits

Officials couldn’t say how much it cost to drop all that material in the Catalinas.

Aircraft use has soaked up the single biggest share of the Bighorn blaze’s estimated $10 million tab. Fire retardant accounts for only part of those costs. The DC-10s and helicopters that dump retardant are also used to drop water, for reconnaissance and in mapping efforts. Those aircraft also carry fire crews into remote areas and ignite firefighting burnout operations.