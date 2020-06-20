Bighorn Fire: Questions raised about effectiveness of flame retardant used against wildfires

From the stark, deeply incised rock face of Pusch Ridge to the spruce-lined top of Mount Lemmon, one color seems to have dominated the two-week battle of the Bighorn Fire: Flaming, searing red — maybe a cross between the hues of raspberries and some coral reefs.

It’s the color of the aerial fire retardant that firefighters dropped on many a ridgeline in an effort to slow the stubborn blaze, which has burned about 42,000 acres both inside and outside the Pusch Ridge Wilderness.

As of Thursday, 358,000 gallons of retardant — enough to fill more than 30 backyard swimming pools — had been dropped all around the Catalina Mountains. That’s almost 50% more gallons of retardant than were dropped onto all national forest wildfires in Arizona in 2016.

So far, with the fire now 22% contained, it hasn’t destroyed any homes, although at various times residents had to be evacuated from areas west, south and near the top of the Catalinas.

While fire officials say they think the retardant helped them fight the Bighorn blaze, a debate is roiling throughout the West over the chemical mixture’s effectiveness.

And while authorities say the candy-colored streaks and coatings left behind by the retardant should disappear within weeks, there could be other lingering effects.