Arizona's Game and Fish Department says it is restoring about 60 bighorn sheep to two historic habitats in the state.
The department said Tuesday that dozens of the animals are being taken to traditional range areas, with wildlife workers drawing from robust populations of desert bighorns in the Silver Bell Mountains northwest of Tucson and Rocky Mountain bighorns near Morenci, a mining town. The department produced a video showing desert bighorns running across the cactus studded landscape after being release in the Picacho Mountains.
Dozens of support staff and volunteers partnered with Game and Fish as well as Freeport-McMoran mining, the U.S. Forest Service Apache-Sitgreaves and Coconino National Forests, State Land Department, the Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society, the federal Bureau of Land Management, the Central Arizona Project and landowners.