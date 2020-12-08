Biosphere 2 study: Tropical forests might be more resilient to rising temperatures than expected

Step inside Biosphere 2’s tropical rainforest, which thrives beneath an enormous glass dome, and visitors are met by a wall of warm humidity and lush greenery. The sprawling complex north of Tucson provides climate-change researchers unique opportunities to test theories in ways that would be impossible in the field.
This is where a team of ecologists recently found that tropical forests may be more resilient to rising temperatures than originally predicted. The key isn’t the heat but the humidity, according to the study, which was published in October in the journal Nature Plants.
Biosphere 2 — constructed by Space Biospheres Ventures in 1986 for Earth research and the development of “self-sustaining space-colonization technology” — now is a living, breathing laboratory for University of Arizona scientists.
Marielle Smith, a postdoctoral research associate at Michigan State University and the lead author of the study on tropical rainforest resilience, called the tropical rainforest biome a “bewildering wall of green.”
Smith, who has studied in natural rainforests as a tropical ecologist, said researching in the rainforest biome at the Biosphere 2 — so named because Earth is the original biosphere — facility feels comfortable.
“It’s humid, it’s hot, you’re taking measurements in there and you get a sweat up just like you would in a real tropical forest,” she said.
The enclosed biome in Biosphere 2 allows scientists to control the environment in ways not possible in natural rainforests. With the ability to change such factors as humidity and temperature, the researchers can better understand the impacts of climate change on tropical rainforests, which play a vital role in the planet’s health by absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen.
The Amazon rainforest plays a pivotal role in combating climate change by absorbing 2 billions tons of carbon dioxide each year, about 5% of annual emissions, according to climatologists. CO2 is a main contributor to rising temperatures across the world.
“The enclosed environment at Biosphere 2 allowed us to maintain high humidity despite high temperatures by adding water vapor via misters and trapping humidity inside the glass enclosure, which is something that would not happen in a natural tropical forest,” Smith said.
Before the rainforest resilience study, scientists knew that photosynthesis, the process through which plants turn sunlight into chemical energy for fuel, declined as temperatures reached about 82 degrees Fahrenheit. However, Smith and a team of researchers have discovered it’s humidity, not temperature, that most impacts the tropical rainforest.
Scott Saleska, who is a professor at the University of Arizona’s ecology and evolutionary biology department and the paper’s senior author, said temperature tolerance of tropical forest ecosystems has been in question.
“There’s been this debate about what’s the reason for this slowdown of photosynthesis,” Saleska said. “(The study) helps give us an answer to why, and it has to do not so much with the temperature but with the dryness of the air.”
Authors of the study said when they studied temperature and humidity separately, it was mostly dry air driving photosynthetic decline in high temperatures.
Just as in natural forests, the photosynthesis process declined as the air got drier. However, when the temperature increased but the air remained humid, the trees photosynthesized steadily, Smith said.
“When we looked at the rainforest in Biosphere 2, we saw that, under some conditions, the trees there were functioning well beyond temperatures currently deemed to be the limit, and even higher than those predicted for the Amazon basin by 2100,” she said.
The authors said Biosphere 2’s tropical forest biome is possibly one of the hottest tropical forests in the world, with temperatures that reach 104 degrees, the temperature range scientists expect natural forests to reach by 2100 without implementing major climate change mitigation.
“There’s a very tight relationship where the air becomes drier and less humid as temperatures increase,” Smith said.
The study said photosynthesis in extreme heat declines because plants open their stomata — tiny openings in their leaves – to intake more carbon dioxide to make up for low humidity. The plant takes in more carbon dioxide while its stomata are open, but the drier the surrounding air, the more water the plant loses. Because of this, the plant has to balance water loss and carbon dioxide intake.
The ability to separate humidity and heat in studying photosynthesis is possible because Biosphere 2 is enclosed and controlled, she said.
Tyeen Taylor, a postdoctoral research associate at the University of Michigan and one of the paper’s co-authors, described Biosphere 2 as an “experiment to see if you could reproduce all of the Earth’s ecosystems on another planet, potentially, and see if we could actually sustain those systems under glass.”
The glass enclosure surrounding the Biosphere’s tropical forest has what the researchers call a “space frame,” which allows them to climb above the forest and drop down into any spot from the frame. Taylor said this makes studying the tropical forest easier.
“In the real world, that is so hard to do and we know that because we climb big trees as part of our work,” he said. “The space frame, the structure that holds up the glass and creates the enclosure, is an incredibly useful tool for gaining three-dimensional access to the entire environment.”
The studies done at Biosphere 2 work in conjunction with studies the scientists are doing in tropical forests in Mexico and the Brazilian Amazon. In these forests, scientists have 200-foot-tall eddy flux towers, which measure the exchange of carbon dioxide between the forests and the atmosphere.
“When we looked very closely at the flux tower data,” Smith said, “we could tell that it was the same mechanism that was causing declines in real-world photosynthesis during warm periods as in Biosphere 2. It was the decline in water vapor, not the increase in temperature.”
Saleska said this study is important to the future of climate change research. He said it is necessary to understand environmental mechanisms, like photosynthesis in tropical forests, to make proper climate change predictions. He said knowing the reason for photosynthesis decline as temperatures rise means better climate models for the future.
Although their findings show resilience in tropical forests as the climate warms, Saleska said it does not mean forests are “out of the woods.” The authors said forest health depends on many other factors, such as fire, deforestation and habitat destruction.
Stanley Brown
Tucson mayor's first state of city address focuses on pandemic, economy, public safety
In her inaugural state of the city address, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero reviewed her first year in office, a time that has been largely defined by the ongoing pandemic.
Romero was sworn in as Tucson’s first Latina mayor Dec. 1, 2019. Before that, she served three terms as a city councilwoman, having first been elected to the council in 2007.
“A year ago to the day, I was sworn into office as the mayor of our beautiful and diverse city,” she said. “Since then, I have been hard at work to deliver on my promise to build a safe and sustainable city with economic opportunity for all. I ran on a bold platform to take our city to the next level of progress and prosperity.”
In prepared remarks, Romero highlighted the city’s strategies to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, improvements to the transportation system, the city’s public-safety initiatives and actions against climate change, and she reviewed some of her plans for the upcoming year.
Similar to other elected officials, not all of Romero’s policies have been met with open arms. In particular, the Democrat received backlash for her decision to institute a mask mandate for the city as coronavirus cases ramped up in June, as well as her decision to display a Black Lives Matter banner from City Hall.
In October, a right-wing group began an official effort to recall the mayor and is attempting to collect nearly 25,000 signatures by Feb. 27.
On the other hand, Romero has also been praised for her effort to combat the virus as well as her decisions to stand by marginalized communities. Even among these controversies, the mayor seemed undeterred Wednesday, highlighting the “resiliency” of Tucsonans when confronted with some of the most difficult circumstances.
“At the end of the day, no matter what difference of opinion we may have, we all have one common goal: to create a safe and sustainable city with economic opportunity for all. I am proud to report that the state of the city is resilient, and prepared to return stronger than ever,” she said.
Public-health crisis
Romero reviewed the city’s efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and assist residents in need during “the worst health crisis our world has seen in recent history.”
“It is undeniable that COVID-19 has tested our limits, and we are still actively fighting this deadly virus,” she said. “In Pima County, we have lost close to 700 lives to COVID-19. Each and every one of those lives is much more than just a statistic. They were parents, grandparents, sons and daughters, aunts and uncles, friends and neighbors. They were our fellow Tucsonans.”
The city received nearly $96 million in federal CARES Act funding, allocating more than half of that amount toward community grant programs and emergency assistance. This includes over $7 million for small businesses and over $5 million to workers and families. The council has also allocated millions of dollars toward COVID-19 testing, particularly in low-income areas.
“Early on in the pandemic, and in the absence of clear direction from higher levels of government, we had to make some difficult decisions to protect public health. We were proactive with our mitigation efforts — often several steps ahead of our state and federal government.”
Most recently, the mayor and council voted to establish a mandatory nightly curfew as coronavirus cases reach new highs throughout the county and state.
Starting Friday, Dec. 4, the curfew will be in place each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Dec. 23.
“Although it is difficult to see, the collective sacrifices of all of us have saved lives,” she said.
“I understand how exhausted and fatigued you are with this pandemic. I am too. But we need to stay the course. Brighter days are ahead. There is light at the end of the tunnel.”
Transportation improvements
The mayor also highlighted improvements that have been made to the city’s transportation system in the last year.
In particular, Romero said Proposition 101, a five-year, half-cent transaction privilege sales tax to fund street improvements and public safety investments, continues to deliver since it was approved by voters in 2017.
“To date, we have paved 670 miles of road in our main city corridors, and more than 225 miles in our neighborhoods and local streets,” she said.
Romero went on to discuss roadway projects that were initiated this year, including the Broadway corridor project, which will widen the boulevard to six lanes from Euclid Avenue to Country Club Road.
Environment and climate
During her mayoral campaign, Romero emphasized plans to reduce Tucson’s environmental footprint and to protect the city’s residents from the impacts of climate change.
“Planning for the future requires us to adapt to the unique challenges climate change poses to our city,” she said Wednesday. “This summer, we saw this front and center, with wildfires in our mountains, and 100 days of 100 degree-plus heat. This not only presents an existential threat to our globe, but locally, climate change has serious, real-world consequences right here in Tucson.”
The City Council voted in September to declare a climate emergency and initiated a plan to go carbon neutral by 2030. The plan also sets goals to transition away from fossil fuels by electrifying the city’s public transit, incorporate green infrastructure into community design, plant more trees, increase water conservation and work to eliminate 50% of waste by 2030.
The city launched its Tucson Million Trees initiative in collaboration with Trees for Tucson earlier this year and hired an Urban Forestry Program manager to support the effort. The council is also working with Tucson Water to ensure water security and improve the city’s water infrastructure.
Public Safety
Romero also highlighted efforts to support public safety, including facility renovations, equipment upgrades, body camera purchases for police officers and vehicle replacements.
In reference to the death of a Tucson resident in police custody earlier this year, as well as several police brutality incidents throughout the country, Romero pointed to steps that the council has taken to build trust between community members and law enforcement.
“This year, our city and our nation have been confronted with difficult but necessary conversations about policing, equity, and justice,” she said. “However, I believe what sets Tucson apart is that we have approached these conversations honestly, with a willingness to talk openly about issues of systemic racism and cultural bias. While we still have much work to do, we have made positive strides to improve trust and reimagine the role of our Police Department in providing public safety.”
The council voted earlier this year to create a Community Safety Pilot Program, which directed the Police Department to hire six additional social workers to manage mental health calls.
Plans for the future
The mayor said the city must continue to take steps to mitigate the spread and impact of the pandemic.
“We must continue to tackle the immediate health crisis brought on by the virus, but we must also plan for short-, mid-, and long-term goals and initiatives,” she said. “We have momentum to make this happen.”
In addition, Romero said she will work with the council and city manager to build a recovery and economic opportunity plan that will help pave Tucson’s recovery after the pandemic. This plan will likely include the recruitment of innovative businesses to Tucson, which will help create jobs, as well as the continued expansion of a citywide Wi-Fi project, which will help to address distance learning and the digital divide for children and families.
“My vision is to be a city that, at all levels, supports and leverages small businesses, start-ups, accelerators, and incubators to make Tucson a leader in creating green jobs, tech jobs, and the jobs of the future,” Romero said.
The city has put itself in a good financial position, Romero said, and for the first time will be able to put 10% of its General Fund into the Rainy Day Fund. Tucson also has approximately $2 million left in federal CARES act dollars.
“Tucson, we have so much to look forward to in the coming years,” she said. “Yes, 2020 has tested our limits, but we have proven our resilience, and positioned ourselves to come back stronger than ever.”
Tucson sees surge in vehicle, motorcycle fatalities despite virus-related decrease in traffic
Tucson’s streets have been less busy but more deadly during the coronavirus pandemic, police data shows.
Fatal car and motorcycle crashes have more than tripled so far this year compared to last year despite less traffic on the roads, Tucson Police Department statistics show.
Eighteen drivers and passengers have died so far this year in vehicle crashes other than motorcycles, compared to five such deaths in the same period last year, the data show.
Motorcycle fatalities, which are recorded separately, also have spiked within city limits to 17 deaths this year compared to five this time last year.
Traffic deaths were down slightly last year in Tucson from the previous year.
Meanwhile, pedestrian deaths have declined to 13 so far this year compared to 17 last year. And one bicyclist has died, compared to zero at this point in 2019.
Nearly a dozen U.S.states have seen death rates rise in lighter traffic, according to the nonprofit National Safety Council, though the increase has not been statewide in Arizona.
The Tucson trend came as a surprise to police Capt. Diana Duffy, the department’s traffic safety coordinator.
“I think we all expected accidents to decrease and deaths to decrease,” Duffy said in an interview. “Instead collisions are down and fatalities are up.”
It turns out that when streets are empty, some drivers tend to get lead feet.
“Excessive speed” was the top factor in most of the recent road deaths, Duffy said.
Impairment also was a factor in some cases, she said, and noted a national survey that found a 200% surge in alcohol sales this past spring.
TPD is aiming to curb the death toll by assigning motorcycle officers to patrol near crash-prone intersections, Duffy said.
It’s hard to say how much lighter Tucson traffic has become, though it “absolutely” is occurring, said Blake Olofson, a traffic engineer at City Hall.
A precise count would be expensive and impractical because a full-scale count typically is done once a year, he said.
But some trends emerged in the limited research that exists, a joint study between the city and the University of Arizona that used location data from smart phones to assess Tucson’s traffic capacity.
The research showed a noticeable decrease in traffic on Tucson streets when various stay-at-home orders were in place from around mid-March through mid-May.
The trend to higher traffic fatality rates does not extend to roads policed by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department or by Arizona state troopers, those agencies said.
Fatal crashes on county roads stand at 18 so far this year, about the same as last year, officials said.
Meanwhile, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, which polices state highways, has seen a steep decline in fatalities. The death toll so far this year is 160 compared to 200 in 2019, officials said.
At least 11 states from coast to coast have seen spikes in traffic deaths, the National Safety Council said.
The council released a preliminary estimate last month based on April data from all 50 states showing a 36% spike in fatality rate per miles, as the number of miles driven dropped 40%.
In a statement on the safety council’s website, the group’s president and CEO urged drivers to be civic-minded in the era of COVID19.
“Right now, in the midst of a global pandemic, we should take it as our civic duty to drive safely,” Lorraine M. Martin said.
“If we won’t do it for ourselves we should do it for our first responders, our law enforcement and our health-care workers who are rightly focused on coronavirus patients and should not be overwhelmed by preventable car crashes.”
“We are already headed deep into the tropical forest danger zone,” Saleska said. “What this study implies … is the good news that we may still have a chance, if we act now, to save these valuable tropical forests.”
