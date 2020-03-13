Biosphere 2 closes to public due to the pandemic

Biosphere 2, a major tourist attraction north of Tucson near Oracle, suspended all public activities effective Friday, March 13, at 4 p.m., for an undetermined period of time.
"Slowing the spread of COVID-19 will help protect the most vulnerable in our community and allow our health care system to keep pace with those who do fall sick," said Joaquin Ruiz, director of the University of Arizona's Biosphere 2 and UA vice president for global environmental futures.
"If you were planning on visiting Biosphere 2, we hope you'll be able to stop by when we are open again. While we will miss sharing our science with you on site, we promise to keep you connected to Biosphere 2 on social media and our website while we are closed."
Additional information is available on the University of Arizona COVID-19 website, https://www.arizona.edu/coronavirus-covid-19-information.