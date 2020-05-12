Bisbee Pride cancels in-person festival, goes virtual amid coronavirus pandemic

Bisbee Pride is going virtual this year.

Bisbee Pride, Inc., the nonprofit behind the annual Bisbee Pride Parade and Festival that was scheduled for mid-June, has canceled its in-person events and is working with partners and sponsors to bring the event online. This year’s festival would’ve celebrated the organization’s 16th anniversary.

“Over the last several weeks, event organizers have worked closely with local and state officials to monitor the evolving effects COVID-19 is having on the community and BPI has decided the responsible decision is to not host any in-person celebrations for the 2020 calendar year,” a press release from the organization says.

Part of the virtual festivities include participation in this year’s Arizona Virtual Pride, which celebrates Bisbee Pride on June 21. More details will be released on bisbeepride.org leading up to June, which is LGBTQ pride month.

“Although we cannot celebrate Pride with a festival or parade, Bisbee Pride will make sure that the spirit of Pride is not forgotten,” president and CEO Ramon Garcia said in the release.

“As we work through these difficult times together as a community, we must remember that Pride is not just about a specific month or weekend in June," Garcia said. "Bisbee and Southeastern Arizona’s LGBTQ+ community lives and breathes Pride every day.”