Black bear seen foraging in Nogales residential area

A black bear was spotted in residential areas in Nogales twice this week in the first bear sighting of the year, officials said.

A video of the bear was posted Wednesday on a Facebook page, We Love Nogales, according to a news release from the Arizona Game and Fish Department. In the video, the bear is seen in a residential area looking through a fence before it runs off around a corner.

Bear sightings in the area aren’t uncommon, although most happen in the forest, not in town, said Mark Hart, spokesman for the Arizona Game and Fish Department. A bear is seen looking for food among garbage in town about once a year or every other year, he said.

The bear was seen Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in the area of Old Tucson Road and El Encanto Place, about a mile south of produce warehouses in Nogales.

“They have a very keen sense of smell,” Hart said. “They can smell a food source from miles away.”

To encourage a bear to go look for food in nature, people should store their garbage cans in a secure shed or garage until the morning of trash collection, the department said in a news release. People should also take down bird feeders and get rid of fruit from trees.