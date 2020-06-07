Black Lives Matter rally drew about 3,000 to the UA on Saturday

To organizers, the frenzied preparations were worth it: The turnout was unlike anything the group has seen in the city, said Tiera Rainey, a member of Black Lives Matter Tucson, who said previous events were evidence there was a lack of support in the community.

“I am heartened, I have never seen anything that looks like today,” Rainey told the cheering crowd. “But this is not the destination, this is the beginning! Are you committed to doing the work?”

The event brought out people of every creed and color to hear speeches, watch musical performances and dance for three hours as temperatures peaked in the mid 90s.

They heard from speakers like Khalif, an 8-year-old Tucson boy, who encouraged those to support the mission of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Black Lives Matter is important to reality because people need to know that black people are people, too,” Khalif said. “In reality, all colors are great: black, brown, purple, orange — all colors are great. But right now, black people are in danger, we need to help them. Especially white people need to stand with the black people.”

Signs in the crowd featured the faces of Floyd, Taylor and Arbery, asked for justice and pledged support for Black Lives Matter.