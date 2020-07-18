Blackened runoff seen in Tucson-area wash may be just the beginning, flood experts warn

“Those 431 letters went to what we identified as residences that needed to be notified, that were close enough that homes could be at risk, if there were a debris flow,” Cafari said. “If it was worst case scenario, bridges demolished, culverts washed out. We look at the worst case scenario for this.”

In the Golder Wash area, however, the biggest concern is that the homeowners’ ability to leave their neighborhoods could be curtailed if the flood cuts off access in the Lago del Oro Parkway/Golder Ranch Road area, Cafari said.

After the Aspen Fire, the county bought 47 to 50 homes along the Cañada del Oro and turned that land into the Catalina Regional Park, reducing the risk of flood damage, he said.

Now, consultants for the flood control district are analyzing whether any areas lying outside existing, mapped floodplains could be affected by flash floods and debris, Orchard said. As such areas are identified the county will notify homeowners there.

“If someone lives outside existing floodplains that may be impacted and doesn’t know, we want to identify that and reach out to those areas,” Orchard said. “We’re running fast. We should have information within a few days, next week for sure.