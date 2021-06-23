BLM considers renewing cattle grazing along San Pedro River with new conditions

The four livestock operators would not be allowed any more cattle than they currently have grazing within the conservation area, but they could be required to reduce the number of animals there as needed to improve range conditions, Feldhausen said.

“It’s definitely challenging. It’s something we haven’t done to this level before,” he said. “It’s going to require a lot of energy and monitoring, but it’s what we’ll need to do to fulfill Congress’ mandate for that piece of ground.”

Even one cow is too many for Cyndi Tuell, Arizona and New Mexico director of Western Watersheds Project. Livestock grazing is fundamentally incompatible with protecting the conservation area, she said, and allowing it to continue is “completely wrong.”

“They’re abdicating their responsibility to conserve, enhance and protect” the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area, Tuell said of the BLM.

In addition to ongoing issues with the four existing grazing allotments, Tuell said the bureau has failed to address persistent problems with “trespass cattle” that keep finding their way to the San Pedro from neighboring ranches.

“In my visits to the SPRNCA, I’ve never been there and not seen signs of cows where they’re not supposed to be,” she said.