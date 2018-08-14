Buy Now

In this 2011 file photo an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper fights the dust and wind as he walks west on Interstate 10 from a fatal multi-vehicle collision near Picacho Peak.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star / File

A Blowing Dust Advisory will begin at 5 p.m. today for a large area that stretch north and west of Tucson, the National Weather Service says.

The warning will be in place until 11 p.m.

The area involved in the warning generally stretches from Marana to Phoenix and from Tucson to west of Ajo.

Authorities warn drivers to be cautious.

Drivers caught in a dust storm should pull off the road, turn off the vehicle’s lights and put it in park, with the parking brake on.

